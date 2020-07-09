The company’s statement also includes findings from its own investigation into the claims. In it, the board states that they found some “inaccuracies” with the Sunday Times report, one of which being that no evidence of suppliers paying workers £3.50 per hour was found. “However we have found other evidence of non-compliance with our Code of Conduct and the Group has taken the decision to immediately terminate its relationship with both suppliers,” the statement reads. The two suppliers are Revolution Clothing Co. Limited and Morefray Limited, companies that, according to Boohoo, sent the garments to be repackaged in Leicester.