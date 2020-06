Your June Horoscope

We're encouraged to be careful with our words, and place more value on rest. The messenger's path is a positive one, as he's influenced by Sirius, a star representing status, luck, fortune, and fam e . It’s a good time to create a new routine that supports our minds and ambitions. We're able to get more comfortable at home starting 20th June, as the Sun illuminates the watery sign of Cancer. By protecting ourselves in our safe spaces, we can nurture our creative sides and blossom. The Moon influences us during this transit, so keep a note of her phases as you reflect on the status of your emotions.