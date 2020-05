Here’s How Olivia Jade & Bella Rose Are Handling Their Parents’ Guilty Pleas

The conclusion of the “Varsity Blues” case has been a long time coming. It first came to light last March, when Loughlin and Giannulli were revealed to be key players in a college admissions scandal along with Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman and dozens of other parents. Eager to get their children into reputable universities, the parents allegedly paid William “Rick” Singer $500,000 (£405,487) to orchestrate a complex scheme that would nab their daughters acceptances into the University of South California. Once they were busted, Loughlin and Giannulli faced three conspiracy charges and up to 20 years in prison, respectively.