The Real Reason Everyone On Twitter Is Congratulating Tiffany Trump

In a sea of confusing news from members of the Trump family , one announcement came with very little political dispute: Tiffany Trump graduated from Law School this week. To congratulate her on her degree, President Trump took to Twitter to write a simple message: "Congratulations to my daughter, Tiffany." So far so good, right? Well, that tweet happened to come on a day when members of the Trump family were named in a lawsuit for alleged charity fraud . Tiffany Trump, who is now a law school graduate and was among the only one of her siblings unnamed in the suit, suddenly became the subject of a very different type of congratulation on Twitter.