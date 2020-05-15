Mary-Kate Olsen’s “Emergency” Divorce Has Been Denied

Hair salons, bars, and Mary-Kate Olsen's divorce: New York has deemed these things non-essential. The 33-year-old's petition to file for divorce against 50-year-old husband Olivier Sarkozy despite court restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been denied as it was not considered an "essential matter," per Page Six. This was Olsen's second attempt at filing documents that would officially get the ball rolling on their split and her last resort before the brother of France's former president legally kicks her out of their NYC home on May 18.
Advertisement
Olsen originally attempted to file for divorce against her husband of five years on April 17, but was denied due to coronavirus restrictions. The only way the divorce could move forward would be if she could prove to the court that it was essential, so Olsen cited in her new petition that she was threatened with losing her home and belongings. Sarkozy's lawyers have informed Olsen that she must vacate the apartment by May 18, something Olsen says is impossible under the city's current stay-at-home orders. Without filing for divorce, she has no legal recourse to stop Sarkozy from throwing away her belongings after she's unable to meet the May 18 deadline.
"I am petrified that my husband is trying to deprive me of the home we have lived in and if he is successful, I will not only lose my home but I risk losing my personal property as well," she wrote in the documents, per Page Six.
"We are only accepting essential/emergency matters for filing. The original filing was rejected by the New York County Clerk because they did not follow the essential matter procedure," New York courts spokesman Lucian Chalfen told People in a statement. "They refiled under the essential matter procedure and the matter was referred to the ex parte judge a New York State Supreme Judge. He decided that it is not essential so they can’t file anything at this point."
Advertisement
While this puts Olsen in a pickle, she technically can move out her stuff during New York state's stay-at-home restrictions. As Curbed reports, movers are still considered an essential business. However, if Olsen wanted to find a new apartment, she'd only be able to tour her options virtually.
Something tells me Ashley Olsen should be expecting a big moving truck coming her way this weekend.
Correction: An earlier version of this post misidentified Nicholas Sarkozy as the former prime minister of France. He is the former resident.
Advertisement