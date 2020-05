Mary-Kate Olsen’s “Emergency” Divorce Has Been Denied

Olsen originally attempted to file for divorce against her husband of five years on April 17, but was denied due to coronavirus restrictions. The only way the divorce could move forward would be if she could prove to the court that it was essential, so Olsen cited in her new petition that she was threatened with losing her home and belongings. Sarkozy's lawyers have informed Olsen that she must vacate the apartment by May 18, something Olsen says is impossible under the city's current stay-at-home orders. Without filing for divorce, she has no legal recourse to stop Sarkozy from throwing away her belongings after she's unable to meet the May 18 deadline.