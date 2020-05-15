Have Ashley Benson & G-Eazy Somehow Started Dating In Quarantine?

Starting and ending relationships in quarantine seems impossible, but somehow, celebs have found a way. From Brody Jenner and TikTok star Daisy Keech being spotted grocery shopping to Julianne Hough and husband Brooks Laich isolating in totally different states, somehow the celebrity relationship drama curve has not flattened. The latest turn of events involves Ashley Benson, who recently split from model Cara Delevingne. You'd think lockdown would allow the women some time with themselves to heal, but instead, fans think they may have spotted Benson with rapper G-Eazy, and now dating rumours are afoot.
This news comes after photos of G-Eazy and someone who looks a lot like Ashley Benson grocery shopping appeared. They're both wearing face masks in the pictures but that plus some Instagram evidence has fans sus. As early as January, Benson was liking and commenting on G-Eazy's Instagram pictures, and in April the two recorded a Radiohead cover of "Creep".
G-Eazy was last linked to singer Halsey, and there's a whole album about how that went. Instead, it seems far more likely the two are just friends quarantining together after Benson's breakup, especially because Benson liked an Instagram post basically saying as much.
Before this, Benson and Delevingne appeared to be quarantining together with pals like Kaia Gerber and Tommy Dorfman. If you thought Hollywood was a small world, Hollywood houses — albeit huge — are even smaller, so fleeing the coop makes emotional sense. I just can't imagine G-Eazy's is any better.
