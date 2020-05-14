This Jupiter Retrograde Has A Spooky Coronavirus Connection

Jupiter is one of the most positive planets in astrology, Montúfar says. "The planet is able to bestow good fortune our way even when retrograde," she notes. "During its retrograde journey, Jupiter will be forming two lucky aspects. One will be a trine to the Sun in Taurus on 17th May, and the other one a rare conjunction with Pluto retrograde in Capricorn on 30th June. Both days offer ideal opportunities to focus our energy on making things happen when it comes to an important goal or passion project."