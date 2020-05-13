Whitney Port Responds To Kristin Cavallari’s Divorce Drama

Weeks after Kristin Cavallari announced her divorce from Jay Cutler, another one of The Hills cast members is weighing in on the reports...though she’s not sure she’ll reach out to Cavallari directly.
“I don’t know that it would make much sense for me to reach out,” Whitney Port told Us Weekly of whether she spoke to Cavallari since the announcement. “I definitely feel for her.”
Port added that she is not “that close of friends” with Cavallari, who joined the cast of The Hills after Port departed for the show’s spin-off The City. The two will likely appear together on The Hills: New Beginnings in season 2, should the reality show continue to film once production can start after calls for social distancing due to the coronavirus end.
In March, Cavallari teased that she was heading to the reboot of the original MTV series at some point down the line, though did not say how big her role would be. Her E! series Very Cavallari recently concluded its third season.
“Yeah, I’m going to make an appearance on The Hills,” Cavallari told Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t know what I can and can’t say. Clearly, I just say always so much, but people expect that from me.”
In 2018, Port shared she was disappointed Cavallari and fellow main player Lauren Conrad did not originally sign on to New Beginnings.
“I thought it would be so fun for everybody to get together and reunite and all catch up,” Port admitted to Us Weekly. “So yeah, I was definitely bummed, but I totally understand the various reasons why they wouldn’t or couldn’t.”
Though Port didn’t reach out to Cavallari personally, several other TV stars sent Cavallari love in the comments section of her divorce announcement on Instagram, including Total Bellas stars Brie and Nikki Bella, Fashion Police's Brad Goreski, and Extra's Jenna Kramer.
View this post on Instagram
With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce. We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.
Maybe Cavallari and Port can have that heart-to-heart on The Hills instead.
