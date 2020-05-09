Ariana Grande Confirms Her New Relationship In “Stuck With U” Music Video

Ariana Grande has been vocal about encouraging people to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic, but left out the fact that she herself is hunkering down with a brand new beau. TMZ reported that the singer has been dating real estate agent Dalton Gomez, which would make her yet another celebrity — like Lady Gaga, Emma Stone, and Jennifer Lawrence before her — to shack up with a "normal" boyfriend. Now, Grande has confirmed the quarantine romance in the new music video with Justin Bieber, "Stuck With U."
The music video is made up of videos from friends, families, and other celebs from their respective quarantines, many of which are of famous celebrity couples. Grande spends most of the video alone with her dogs, but at the very end brings out Gomez for a quick dance, finally confirming fans' suspicions.
.@ArianaGrande reveals who’s she “stuck with” at the end of the music video for #StuckwithU with @JustinBieber. pic.twitter.com/gGFbG71a7l— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 8, 2020
While reps for Grande did not return Refinery29's request for comment, TMZ reports that she and Gomez have been dating for the past few months, and were even spotted kissing at a restaurant pre-quarantine. Now, he's made appearances in a number of her Instagram Stories, although his own Instagram has been set to private.
According to his bio on the Aaron Kirman Group website, he served as the Director of Operations for three years and is now the sole buyers agent for Aaron Kirman. He apparently has one of "the largest rolodexes of A-list buyers," which would explain how he ended up on Grande's radar. He must have worked with some celebs in her circle, and now the two are seemingly quarantining together in Grande's home.
This rumoured relationship comes after Grande's 2018 split from Pete Davidson. For the past year, she's been focusing on her music, touring for both Sweetener and Thank U, Next. She was adamant about staying single for some time after her highly-publicised relationship with Davidson.
"Spoiler for the rest of this year / probably my life: it’s no one," she wrote in a now-deleted January 2019 tweet about who she's dating. "please refer back to this tweet for further questions."
But now that we're well-into 2020, all bets are off. What better time than a pandemic to dive into a (socially-isolated) relationship?
