You know it's going to be a good day when Adele comes through and blesses your timeline. The singer, who's been keeping a low profile lately, shared her first Instagram photo of the year last night to thank fans for wishing her a happy birthday. “Thank you for the birthday love. I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time,” she wrote. “I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels. ♥️”
The image shows Adele posing with a floral arch in a black minidress with a noticeably different hairstyle than what we're used to seeing from the star, who usually sticks to a trademark beauty look of black cat-eye liner, nude lipstick, and an always-voluminous bob. (Yes, we've taken photos of her chin-length hair to our stylist before.)
In the new photo commemorating her 32nd birthday, Adele's hair is the longest we’ve ever seen it, and worn straight with a deep side part — and it looks good. The 87,000 people who flooded her comments to bask over her return certainly agree. “I mean are you kidding me,” Chrissy Teigen wrote. "And the internet breaks in 3... 2... 1...," singer Leroy Sanchez added.
While it's not clear whether the Hello singer's new length is courtesy of extensions or if she's been letting it grow during her hiatus, we know one thing: She looks stunning either way.
