Adele Had The Time Of Her Life Singing At Her BFF’s Wedding

It has been four years since her last album, 25, but don’t worry: Adele just reminded everyone she isn’t going anywhere. On Saturday night, she gave a rare performance at her best friend’s wedding, and in one clip from the night, she even appeared to promise new music in September.
According to bride Laura Dockrill’s Instagram Story, Adele sang “Rolling in the Deep” and covered the Spice Girls’ “Spice Up Your Life.” Florence Welch, also a friend of Adele’s, got onstage with her at one point.
Adele wore a floral Oscar de la Renta skirt and a cream-colored top to celebrate her friend’s marriage to Maccabees musician Hugo White. In other videos from partygoers, Adele is seen freaking out over Beyoncé’s “Crazy in Love” and cozying up to Dockrill. In the most exciting clip, though, she announces, “Expect my album in September.”
Not only did Adele sing at Dockrill’s party, but she officiated the ceremony. Adele and Dockrill have been longtime friends, and according to E! News, the song “My Same” from her album 19 is about their friendship.
Adele is notoriously elusive when it comes to performing in front of audiences: her last full set at a concert was way back in 2017. But based on this enthusiastic set and rumours of a fourth studio album (rumours she seemed to confirm), it looks like we might be able to expect more live music from Adele soon — fingers crossed.
