Kendall Jenner Claps Back At People Speculating Over Her Dating Life While On Quarantine Road Trip

Despite calls for social distancing in her home state of California due to the spread of the coronavirus, Kendall Jenner reportedly went on a road trip to Arizona with NBA player Devin Booker, according to TMZ.
Though some may speculate that the road trip means Jenner and Booker are a secret couple after being spotted together at a rest stop near Sedona, that’s apparently not the case: The two are just part of a close knit group that is practicing social distancing together.
In fact, Jenner would like to emphasise that not only are they not a secret couple, but also who she is dating and hooking up with isn't something to be speculated about. Specifically she stated: "they act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch."
they act like i’m not in full control of where i throw this cooch https://t.co/DOCPKMdW6K— Kendall (@KendallJenner) April 29, 2020
And right now the cooch is on the road.
"Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines,” a source for TMZ claimed. “Devin is a friend and is part of the small group."
Back in February, Jenner was reportedly dating Ben Simmons, another NBA player. They were allegedly not exclusive at the time.
Whether or not Booker and Jenner are a couple, a lot of people on the internet are not thrilled by the pair’s decision to take a trip together.
Is kris jenner making kendall break social distancing so the family can get more press https://t.co/GjAXBsMD0j— Steph (@stephgolson) April 29, 2020
Why is Kendall Jenner getting papped every other day and with different persons ? Isn’t she the one posting in all social media’s to respect social distancing ? She is such a fake and a joke— baby b✨🍒 (@stylesmalones) April 29, 2020
Devin Booker going on a road trip with Kendall Jenner has put me in a very bad mood. Do not approach.— ena (@serenacheyenne) April 29, 2020
Devin Booker allegedly going on a quarantine road trip with Kendall Jenner has ruined my entire day.— Savannah Thomas (@savkthom) April 29, 2020
It’s worth noting that, while Jenner and Booker may be seeing one another while physically distancing from anyone outside their small bubble, they did stop at a public area. They’re also pretty blatantly defying pleas to “stay home” to flatten the curve. Given that Jenner’s house is a mansion in Beverly Hills (and it's over 6,600 square feet, with a pool) the source’s claim that the pair went on the Arizona trip in order to get some “much-needed air” is pretty laughable.
Jenner’s sister Kylie is taking a different approach to social distancing. She and best friend Stassie Karanikolaou hung out in Jenner’s house making TikTok videos from Keeping Up With the Kardashian scenes. You know, just like the rest of Generation Z is doing.
