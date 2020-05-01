The Stars Of Dangerous Lies Have Different Ideas About That Twist Ending

When Katie meets Adam at the house, he sets her straight. He took the money so they could escape together. The diamonds, it turns out, are from a jewellery store robbery. Hayden, the “real estate agent,” served time for the robbery, but he had an accomplice: the gardener that Leonard hired, Ethan Doyle, aka the body that Katie and Adam found in the shed. Since Hayden never recovered the diamonds, he wants to search the house for them and that’s why he’s so pushy about owning it. It was also Hayden who killed Leonard. He caused an overdose after reading Katie’s meticulous notes on his medication and switching the doses.