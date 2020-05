The Stars Of Dangerous Lies Have Different Ideas About That Twist Ending

If there’s ever a time to quote Biggie Smalls, it’s in while describing Netflix’s new thriller Dangerous Lies . In Dangerous Lies, financially struggling Katie (Mendes) is a home care nurse for the wealthy Leonard (Elliott Gould). When Leonard dies, Katie and her husband Adam (Jessie T. Usher) sort through his things and find that Leonard kept $100,000 in cash in the attic. They agree to keep it, only to learn days later from Leonard’s lawyer Julie (Jamie Chung) that Leonard also left the entire house for them in his will. Katie is surprised by the inheritance, but Adam assures her that Leonard was only trying to help her. Katie did confide in Leonard about her and Adam’s money problems. Maybe this was Leonard’s way of assisting, in case he died.