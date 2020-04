Even Kylie Jenner Is Embracing Bare Skin & Natural Hair During Quarantine

The beauty mogul took to social media to show off her quarantine look — which most of us can relate to — of seemingly zero makeup, unstyled hair, and pyjamas, a major contrast to the full glam Jenner is typically known for. "Avocado pajamas all day," she wrote in her Instagram Stories. With her clear complexion in the spotlight, she also took the opportunity to share the clip on her skin-care brand's Instagram page.