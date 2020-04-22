Don’t Worry, Ansel Elgort Is Now Thirst Trapping For Charity

In the months since the coronavirus began to spread, the resulting pandemic has exposed a number of problems in the American infrastructure; underfunded hospitals, food deserts, and a potential shutdown of the United States Postal Service are just some of the socioeconomic symptoms of the respiratory disease’s spread. In response to the obvious needs popping up, many celebrities are doing their part to support the people who have been impacted most. Ansel Elgort is among them, quite literally using his assets to contribute to the cause.
Fully aware of their platform and abundant resources as part of the upper class, much of Hollywood has stepped forward to offer their help. Rihanna and her foundation donated $5 million, Lady Gaga hosted a massive virtual concert that raised over $150 million, and Leonardo DiCaprio encouraged fans to join the All in Challenge by tempting them with a chance at starring in his next film.
Advertisement
Not to be outdone, Elgort is also getting people to donate to coronavirus relief efforts through a surprising strategy: thirst traps.
The 26-year-old stunned his 10 million Instagram followers with a since deleted photo showing him standing in a shower completely nude. "OnlyFans LINK IN BIO," Elgort captioned the shocking photo. To the disappointment of fans everywhere though, (not me — I'm alright, thanks), the link actually lead directly to a GoFundMe page.
The page, which has a goal of $1 million, was created by Westworld actor Jeffrey Wright to raise money to provide food for healthcare workers manning the frontlines of the coronavirus crisis. The donations currently sit at just over $200,000, and there's no telling how many of those dollars were given to #BrooklynForLife because of Elgort's well-timed thirst trap.
Like I said, a truly effective strategy. Next time though, Ansel, ditch the chain. It's not really you.
Advertisement