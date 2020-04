Don’t Worry, Ansel Elgort Is Now Thirst Trapping For Charity

In the months since the coronavirus began to spread, the resulting pandemic has exposed a number of problems in the American infrastructure; underfunded hospitals, food deserts, and a potential shutdown of the United States Postal Service are just some of the socioeconomic symptoms of the respiratory disease’s spread. In response to the obvious needs popping up, many celebrities are doing their part to support the people who have been impacted most. Ansel Elgort is among them, quite literally using his assets to contribute to the cause.