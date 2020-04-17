So I didn't know what to do with all that. And I talked to a trusted advisor, a spiritual leader, that I've turned to in the past. She said, ‘If somebody criticises you or is mean to you, it's because they're projecting or they have something else going on in their life. So you don't take that personally.’ And she helped me understand that this is just the flip side of that. That praise is also not to be taken personally, and it's not about me. It's about people looking for hope and some kind of positive future. And so that really helped me release and pass on the positive messages I was receiving.