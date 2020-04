Over A Thousand Pieces From Reformation’s Archive Are On Sale

If you, like us, are mega-fans of the brand, you probably already know that Reformation doesn’t just make vintage-inspired dresses and T-shirts, they also sell the real thing. Every few months — naturally, when you’d least expect it — Reformation uploads a ton of covetable vintage picks onto their website, the bulk of which sell out in seconds. The brand also has a vintage store in West Hollywood, where you can score a barely touched second-hand Chanel and perfectly pre-worn vintage Levi’s without the fuss of digging through Goodwill bins or betting on eBay.