Over A Thousand Pieces From Reformation’s Archive Are On Sale

As part of its continued effort to combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, LA-based sustainable brand Reformation is selling pieces from their archives, with the proceeds going directly to those who need it most.
If you, like us, are mega-fans of the brand, you probably already know that Reformation doesn’t just make vintage-inspired dresses and T-shirts, they also sell the real thing. Every few months — naturally, when you’d least expect it — Reformation uploads a ton of covetable vintage picks onto their website, the bulk of which sell out in seconds. The brand also has a vintage store in West Hollywood, where you can score a barely touched second-hand Chanel and perfectly pre-worn vintage Levi’s without the fuss of digging through Goodwill bins or betting on eBay.
To further their push for sustainability, resale, and minimizing waste, while also raising money for Feeding America, Reformation has announced a partnership with thredUP, the world’s largest resale platform. For the collaboration, the brand has donated 1,000 Reformation samples for thredUP members to shop. 30% of the profits from each item sold will be immediately donated to Feeding America in an effort to help the organization provide food for those without access due to COVID-19.
This isn’t the first we’ve heard about Reformation aiding in coronavirus relief of late. In March, it was announced that the brand would be partnering with The City of Los Angeles and Mayor Eric Garcetti on LA Projects, a movement created to mobilize local LA manufacturers to start producing non-medical masks after Mayor Garcetti estimated that millions of face masks were needed to keep the city safe and healthy. The goal of the partnership is to produce 5 million masks for essential workers so that medical masks can be saved for medical personnel only.
As part of the collaboration, the brand will also have non-medical masks available for purchase on their website, with the option to donate them to those who need them most.
To join the brand in the fight against COVID-19, while also gaining access to limited edition Reformation pieces, download the thredUP app and shop your favorite items now. Trust us, the selection will not disappoint.
