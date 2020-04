We Made You 12 GIFs To Use While You’re Social-Distancing

Hands up if cutting back on your screen time is proving more difficult than ever! In the era of social-distancing, social media is probably taking up even more of your time. And for good reason — staying connected is more important than ever before. Not to mention that with all the new hobbies people are picking up (yes, suddenly everyone is making bread ), chances are you've got plenty of COVID-19 content to share. One message we want to help you get out there is the importance of social-distancing in the fight against coronavirus. So, the design team at Refinery29 created a collection of 12 GIFs for GIPHY — all available to you for free — to do just that.