Caring For Jewellery In The Time Of Constant Handwashing

For harder gemstones like diamonds, rubies, and sapphires that are set in solid gold or platinum, you can disinfect your jewellery with regular household isopropyl alcohol or hydrogen peroxide, according to an expert from Simon G. Jewelry . “Take care with any other kind of stones and use a gentler form of cleaning,” they suggest. Soft stones like opal, kunzites, pearls, tourmalines, and emeralds cannot withstand this type of cleaning process. The brand also notes that while, yes, hand sanitisers can be used when wearing gold or platinum jewellery, simply rubbing it on your hands won’t necessarily sanitise the jewellery itself. Given the fact that most jewellery contains multiple surfaces and small crevices, germs can easily stay hidden on rings and bracelets. To truly disinfect your jewellery, the brand advises that you remove and sanitise it before putting it back on. “Pearls and opals should absolutely be kept away from alcohol, which means hand sanitisers,” advises Yi Guo, the founder of jewellery brand Yi Collection