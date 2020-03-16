Former Vice President Joe Biden said he is committed to choosing a woman as his running mate if he is the Democratic nominee at CNN's 11th Democratic debate on Sunday night.
"If I'm elected president, my cabinet — my administration — will look like the country and I commit that I will in fact appoint a — pick a — woman to be vice president," Biden said during an unusual debate that did not have a studio audience because of precautions regarding the coronavirus pandemic. "There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow. I would pick a woman to be my vice president."
After Sen. Elizabeth Warren dropped out of the race, it was clear that, once again, whoever became president in 2020 would be a man. Women's groups like EMILY's List pressured the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to make a commitment to include women in its conversations, including calling for the eventual Democratic nominee to select a woman running mate, appoint a majority-woman cabinet, and to centre economic issues such as paid family leave in the Democratic platform.
“Democratic victory in 2020 will depend on record-breaking participation by women,” they wrote in a letter to the DNC. “Women are the backbone of the Democratic party. Women are a majority of Democratic voters, volunteers and donors.”
There have long been conversations about Biden's potential vice presidential pick, and he has dropped a few hints as to who it would be. On the list are former presidential candidates Sens. Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, and Elizabeth Warren; as well as Stacey Abrams, former candidate for governor of Georgia, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Biden also committed to choosing the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court, which he had brought up in a previous debate.
Sen. Bernie Sanders, when asked the same question, said he would "in all likelihood" pick a woman as vice president, but did not 100% commit to it. "For me, it's not just nominating a woman. It is making sure that we have a progressive woman and there are progressive women out there," he said.
NEWS: @JoeBiden commits to choose a woman as his Vice President / running mate. He also promises to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/gmWP7ra4gT— Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) March 16, 2020
This feels bittersweet when we wanted the top job. But this is 100% critical to finally getting there.— jess mcintosh (@jess_mc) March 16, 2020
When women are seen being leaders, we will believe women can lead. https://t.co/W4WPvsbghq
