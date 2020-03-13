Even “The Happiest Place On Earth” Is Now Closed Due To Coronavirus

It seemed inevitable that eventually, Disneyland, a major tourist attraction that brings in people from around the globe, would close under these new guidelines. Still, it’s extremely rare for Disneyland to shut its doors. It has only closed three times before: In 1963 for a national day of mourning after President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, during the Northridge earthquake in 1994, and on the day of the September 11 attacks in 2001.