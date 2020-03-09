This 13-Minute Netflix Movie May Change How You Think About International Women’s Day

You were the first Pakistani to win an Academy Award, and continue to be a trailblazer for women in film. What do you hope young girls watching your own trajectory will take away from it?

"My team who has worked on the film have one simple hope: that girls around the world will be inspired to achieve their dreams. If Sitara can play a small role in doing that (which we are already seeing happen during and after screenings), it gives us all tremendous joy and hope for the future. We hope it will lead to thoughtful discussions as we also begin screening the film in schools and community centres around the world. We strongly believe that investing in the dreams of young girls will lead to a more equitable world."