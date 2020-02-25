Milan Fashion Week Was As Extra As Ever

What the week lacked, though, was the kind of integration of social justice issues into runway performances that other cities have begun to do, with just a few exceptions — Vogue Italia announced a partnership with Yoox to support emerging sustainable designers, and Diesel hosted an event all about upcycling. For the most part, though, paper invites piled up and runways were covered in plastic. Meanwhile, Paloma Elsesser and Jill Kortleve made history as the first plus-sized models to walk in Fendi. They were, however, the only plus models I spotted for the entire week, leading me to question whether or not designers in this beautiful city are willing to accommodate their increasingly vocal customer bases.