It seems that the Suits star , who posted a second solo selfie hours after the cut, is loving her new look. "I literally have nothing to do and no where to go today but I was dying to play with my new haircut... once it was all styled and pretty I figured I should complete the look with a touch of lipstick... and foundation... and blush... and brows... and eye shadow," Heigl captioned the photo of her styled bob. "Now I'm all done up with no where to go. And I'll have to spend an extra 15 mins washing this all off tonight... I didn't really think this through."