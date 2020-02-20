Katherine Heigl made her most recent hair transformation a family affair with her kids, who all got haircuts alongside her. While her two daughters weren't up for documenting their makeovers, the actress was able to snap a photo with her 3-year-old son, Joshua, who smiled alongside his mom as she showed off her bold new look.
While our hearts initially melted over the toddler's sweet post-trim smile, our eyes then immediately turned to Heigl, who's now sporting a sleek, chin-grazing bob in the same dark brunette hue she first debuted last fall. "Fresh cuts for the Kelley's. The girls were no where to be found for these pics… or they're hiding cause they don't want to be in the pic," she wrote in the caption. "But every one of us got our hairs done, and we feel fine! PS. I will capture the girls cuts one way or another… they can't hide forever."
It seems that the Suits star, who posted a second solo selfie hours after the cut, is loving her new look. "I literally have nothing to do and no where to go today but I was dying to play with my new haircut... once it was all styled and pretty I figured I should complete the look with a touch of lipstick... and foundation... and blush... and brows... and eye shadow," Heigl captioned the photo of her styled bob. "Now I'm all done up with no where to go. And I'll have to spend an extra 15 mins washing this all off tonight... I didn't really think this through."
While her first brunette makeover was for her role in the Netflix series Firefly Lane, it seems that this latest haircut was more of a personal choice. Maybe a chop to commemorate finishing the project last month? As we've learned, whether it's for hair health or to shed a character, Hollywood stars love a good hair transformation once production has wrapped.
