I Tried Julianne Hough’s KINRGY & It Made Me Cry

Hough asks the group to call to mind two more grateful moments, but my mind has switched gears. Am I having an energetic experience, or are these "feelings" just some kind of allergic reaction to the essential oil-saturated air? I debate the point for a few minutes, then decide that I’m feeling too chilled out to care — I'm just gonna go with it. Why not lean into this emotional outburst? I think to myself. Maybe that’s what KINRGY is all about.