I Tried Julianne Hough’s KINRGY & It Made Me Cry

I’m swaying from side to side in a warehouse in Brooklyn, surrounded by people with jewels glued to their foreheads. No, I'm not attending a rave or a music festival or a cult initiation. I'm trying KINRGY , a program created by Julianne Hough . It's sometimes called the "SoulCycle of dance," though it focuses more on developing spiritual fitness than physical. The Dancing With The Stars alum uses what she calls "nurturing movement" to get people in touch with their " energetic health ." The name (which is pronounced kin-er-gee) is a mashup of kin (for community), kinesthetic (for movement), and energy.