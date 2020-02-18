Bethany Cosentino Got Sober. Then She Wrote A New Best Coast Album. Now What?

"What's interesting about that song is that I wrote it about three years ago, pre-sobriety. I had just moved into a new house, which made me think life was so different, even though it wasn't. My location was just different. I wrote that song about a life that I wasn't living that is very much the life I'm living now. It's a weird, prophetic song that I willed the life I have today into existence. I was going through a long bout of writer's block and felt so backed up creatively. My house had this big walk-in closet and, for whatever reason, that was the place I was trying to write in. I went in that day and sat there and wrote — and that song came out. At the end of the day, I was like, wait a minute, I like this song and I think I have something here. All of the sudden something in me clicked. I still struggled after that with writing and having that song as the first one out of the gate made me feel like nothing was going to be as good or catchy or poppy. It got me excited about writing music again, but I don't think I wrote another song after that one for another six months. The writing of this record took forever. I used to sit down and write a record in a week. With this go around, it took longer and I think that happened because I had a lot of shit that I needed to sort through before I could write songs. And all of it is on the album."