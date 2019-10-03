Confessions Of A…Beauty Influencer

No two days are ever the same, but usually I get up about 8am and check social media, maybe post on Instagram or upload an Insta Story of me doing mundane things like having breakfast with my hamster (it’s those random, silly things people love the most). Once the postman has been, I’ll have a look at the new samples that have arrived and sort them into piles of what I want to try, and what can go to friends or family. Most of the time I’m working from home, so I am usually at my desk by 10am to clear my inbox and work on any urgent things on my to-do list. That may be working on sponsored content, taking photos, editing videos, working on proposals or reading through and amending contracts. A lot of the time I tend to pop out to a coffee shop for a change of scenery, especially when I need to concentrate, so often afternoons are spent there either writing, brainstorming or working on client projects.