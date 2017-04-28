Story from Entertainment News

Bella Hadid-Backed Music Festival Descends Into Chaos

Natalie Gil
This weekend was meant to be the glittering launch of Fyre Festival, a boutique, luxury music festival backed by A-list models including Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski. The reality on the ground has been a little, er, different.
The event in Exumas, Bahamas, with packages costing up to £10,000, has descended into chaos, with half-built tents, piles of rubbish and unopened boxes littering the site, and feral dogs wandering around, MailOnline reported.
Photos taken by attendees and posted on social media show what look like disaster relief tents being used in place of the advertised "modern, eco-friendly, geodesic domes", lockers without padlocks and food that most people wouldn't accept from a roadside cafe.
The festival had boasted of "chef-curated culinary pop ups" and a "luxury food court", but one attendee tweeted a photo of a half-hearted attempt at a sandwich – two slices of bread and plastic cheese served in a polystyrene box.
Some guests chose to return home and demanded a refund upon seeing the site, but many have been left stranded at Exuma International Airport, according to reports.
The festival's high-profile lineup boasted acts including Pusha T, Tyga, Blink 182, Major Lazer, Skepta and Disclosure, but Blink 182 pulled out last night, tweeting that "regrettably and after much careful consideration," the band wouldn't be performing because of concerns about the "quality of performance" they could provide.
Who will be next, we wonder?
The festival was tipped as a “cultural moment created from an alchemic blend of music, art, and food” and was meant to run for two weekends starting from today. Its website shows models including Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, Alessandra Ambrosio, Hailey Baldwin and Joan Smalls frolicking on the beach and enjoying themselves.
Tickets were priced at $400 (£309) for a day pass to over $12,750 (£9,853) for a VIP package that included four festival passes, flights from Miami and accommodation in a "rustic tent" overlooking the ocean.
In a statement (or should be that understatement) on its official Instagram account, festival organisers admitted, "Things got off to an unexpected start at day one of Fyre Festival".

Things got off to an unexpected start at day one of Fyre Festival. FOR THOSE CURRENTLY ON GREAT EXUMA We are working to comfortably accommodate guests and deliver a great experience. If you have needs, please head to the "BLUE HOUSE" on the main festival site. Security, first aid, and Fyre Festival staff are here to assist immediately, 24/7. FOR THOSE WITH PENDING TRAVEL TO THE EXUMAS TOMORROW Due to circumstances beyond our control, and in line with a culture of safety, all inbound charter flights to the Exumas have been canceled. Your ticket and any funds uploaded to your RFID band will be refunded. Thank you for bearing with us as we work through the growing pains that every first year event experiences. Revised itinerary information will be shared soon for the remainder of this weekend and weekend two.

A post shared by FYRE FESTIVAL (@fyrefestival) on

It added: "Thank you for bearing with us as we work through the growing pains that every first year event experiences." We've no doubt it's difficult organising a festival, especially for the first time, but how could it go this wrong?
