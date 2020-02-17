Kylie Jenner’s New Short Haircut Might Have Been An Accident

Most of us have found ourselves in this situation at some point in our lives: We make an appointment for a much-needed trim to lose those raggedy split ends... only to leave the salon with a drastic new haircut that was only supposed to be an inch.
When we say "most of us," that includes Kylie Jenner, who hit up her regular hairstylist Jesus Guerrero for a trim recently and ended up with a chop (supposedly) beyond her expectations. Jenner shared a snap of her damp, chin-length strands — no extensions to be found — on Instagram, writing, "@jesushair said he was giving me a trim and cut off all my hair."
Advertisement
Depending on whose version of events you believe, however, Jenner may have been in on it all along. Guerrero responded to his client's video by writing, "@kyliejenner is trying to play me." One thing's for sure: Jenner is most definitely exaggerating when she says that all of her hair was cut off — she still has plenty, and we can think of a million different ways to style it.
Whether it was the initial goal for the haircut or a case of both stylist and client getting scissors-happy, Jenner's new bob is right on trend. Plus, the beauty mogul has a world of wigs and extensions at her fingertips, so long hair is always just a backcomb and a clip-in away.
Related Content:
Advertisement