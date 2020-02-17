Story from Celebrity Beauty

Kylie Jenner’s New Short Haircut Might Have Been An Accident

aimee simeon
Photo: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images.
Most of us have found ourselves in this situation at some point in our lives: We make an appointment for a much-needed trim to lose those raggedy split ends... only to leave the salon with a drastic new haircut that was only supposed to be an inch.
When we say "most of us," that includes Kylie Jenner, who hit up her regular hairstylist Jesus Guerrero for a trim recently and ended up with a chop (supposedly) beyond her expectations. Jenner shared a snap of her damp, chin-length strands — no extensions to be found — on Instagram, writing, "@jesushair said he was giving me a trim and cut off all my hair."
Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram.

Depending on whose version of events you believe, however, Jenner may have been in on it all along. Guerrero responded to his client's video by writing, "@kyliejenner is trying to play me." One thing's for sure: Jenner is most definitely exaggerating when she says that all of her hair was cut off — she still has plenty, and we can think of a million different ways to style it.

Whether it was the initial goal for the haircut or a case of both stylist and client getting scissors-happy, Jenner's new bob is right on trend. Plus, the beauty mogul has a world of wigs and extensions at her fingertips, so long hair is always just a backcomb and a clip-in away.
