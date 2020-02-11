Selena Gomez Just Chopped Her Hair Into The Coolest Shag Cut

In the wake of last week's big announcement of the upcoming launch of Rare Beauty at Sephora, Selena Gomez just debuted a major beauty change: her most dramatic haircut ever. Back in December, the "Rare" singer-turned-beauty entrepreneur debuted a piece-y curtain fringe (a look that ended up hitting on a major 2020 haircut trend), then she went and added the perfect "caramel sprinkle" highlights.
Now, Gomez has upgraded her haircut in the most drastic way, changing the entire shape by chopping her ends short into a rounded mid-length lob with fringe bangs and styling it curly, like a '70s-inspired shag. Gomez debuted the new look with an Instagram selfie, and fans proceeded to flip over the transformation, some calling it "the definition of perfection."
The "Lose You To Love Me" star's 2020 look is proof that curls and the shaggy lob are a match made in a hairdresser's dreams. The combo is cool, with a rock-and-roll edge that stops just short of mullet territory — all the more elevated by bright highlights, oversized earrings, and baby-blue cashmere.
