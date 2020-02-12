Kim Kardashian’s New Bronde Hair Is Sparking Sibling Rivalry

Kim Kardashian West, ever the trendsetter, unveiled a drastically different hair colour on her Instagram Stories on Monday, but it seems she may have stoked more than just spring colour inspiration for the rest of us: Kim's new honey-bronde shade has also sparked a sibling rivalry that's currently playing out on social media.
Showing off the new light brown colour styled in long, soft waves, Kim openly called out her inspiration: her own sisters, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. “Do you guys like it?” Kim asked her followers. “So Kylie and Khloé thought they were gonna beat me to this colour,” she said, tagging her sisters in her Story. “I got ‘em.”
Her major colour change comes just days after Khloé posted a photo on her Instagram sporting a faux bronde ponytail to test out the look before she went all in. “Loving this Bronde pony! Do I go back to Bronde??? Let me know,” she captioned her photo.
Kylie chimed in on both of her older sister’s bronde moments. While she was 100% about Khloé’s potential new look, Kylie wasn’t convinced Kim’s new 'do was any more permanent than Khloé's. “We know it’s a wig,” Kylie wrote, reposting Kim’s story on her own Instagram.
Kim didn’t confirm where she got her new bronde hair from (or if it was a wig), but she frequently works with celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton, who styles Jennifer Lopez and Dua Lipa as well. Both Lopez and Dua Lipa are sporting bronde hair at the moment, so Appleton clearly knows what he’s doing when it comes to perfectly toeing the blonde-brown line right now.
Although Kim was rocking darker locks as recently as the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party a couple nights ago, this isn't the first time she's experimented with lighter hair — including a shade of blonde that erred more on the pure platinum side, though she's gone for this same soft middle ground in the past as well.
It’s hard to call the trends before they start showing up everywhere, but it seems that three Kardashian-Jenner sisters voicing a desire to go bronde is doing just that. And it's clear that the competition for this new shade is all in good fun: After Kim's post, Khloé responded on her own Instagram Story, saying, “That’s how you win lady!!!!!!”
