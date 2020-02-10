Nobody Understands The Bizarre Ending Of Netflix’s Horse Girl

We've known since the trailer that we were going to be dealing with some trippy stuff. Sarah, played by Alison Brie (who also co-wrote the film with director Jeff Baena), is a lonely young woman working at a craft store with a tragic family backstory and an obsession with a fictional supernatural show called Purgatory. As the film progresses, however, we learn that Sarah's family has a history of mental illness that she's worried is catching up with her. She begins waking up in strange places, finding mysterious scratches on her walls and in her car, and having dreams of alien abduction that might be real. The entire film is a battle between what's happening and what's in her head.