A Guide To Birds Of Prey’s Black Canary, Aka Your New Favourite DC Character

In an interview with Refinery29, Smollett-Bell explained this new big-screen version of the long-running DC character: She's someone trapped in a bad situation. "She finds herself working for Roman Sionis, who is one of the most corrupt men in Gotham. The reason she's working for him is he was the only person that helped her after her mother passed, so she finds herself being loyal to him for that and he just kind of brings her in more and more into his inner circle and she's struggling to not get caught up too much and have blinders on to the corruption that he's a part of," says the actress.