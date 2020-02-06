“Miss you so much,” Vanessa captioned an image of Kobe grinning from ear to ear. “Miss you saying “Bonjourno principessa/reina.” She added the hashtags “#mybestfriend” and “#theBestdaddy” to the post. The Bryants had been together for 21 years, tying the knot two years after they first met in 1991. As a couple, they welcomed four daughters into the world: Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri.