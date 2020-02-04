Since too many “winners” lived in Jacksonville, Brown went to South Carolina to find her winning ticket. Brown was driven to a McDonald’s and was coached what to tell them. She then filled out the prize forms and made it look like she actually had found the winning ticket in her car. This type of arrangement happened to many people. One butcher in Atlanta got involved and had his relative “win” a $10,000 prize, and gave Uncle Jerry a $2,000 cut. So basically: People were promised a winning ticket that would ensure they’d get a million dollars (or at least, a big chunk of money), and the puppet masters behind the scene asked for a cut of every single one of these “winning” tickets.