Lonely Island’s New Movie Is A Wedding Weekend Nightmare

PALM SPRINGS is a real charmer. It's a rom-com riff on GROUNDHOG DAY and hits a lot of that movie's familiar beats, but it's lively, surprising, and funny, and the Cristian Miloti /Andy Samberg/ JK Simmons trifecta is extremely winning. It also moves admirably quickly. #Sundance— Tasha Robinson (@TashaRobinson) January 27, 2020
Absolutely LOVED #PalmSprings, the groundhog day premise is overdone but director Max Barbakow found a way to make it fresh. It's a perfect balance of comedy, romance, and drama. Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, and J.K Simmons were incredible and hilarious. Adored it. #Sundance pic.twitter.com/9iPtcw1mkR— Duane Miller @ Sundance 2020 (@Cinemaniac94) January 27, 2020
I’m all emotional and woozy anyway and at that point during Sundance where you start to really crack up but with all that said PALM SPRINGS is absolutely fantastic and I can’t wait to see it over and over again— David Sims (@davidlsims) January 26, 2020