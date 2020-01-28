Story from Movies

Lonely Island’s New Movie Is A Wedding Weekend Nightmare

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Courtesy of Sundance Institute.
One of the most anticipated new movies to come out of the Sundance Film Festival may trigger anyone gearing up for a long and arduous season of weddings
Produced by the trio behind The Lonely Island, Palm Springs is a rom com take on Groundhog Day, with How I Met Your Mother’s Cristin Milioti and Andy Samberg stuck in an infinite loop that makes them repeat the same wedding weekend day in and day out. Nyles (Samberg) gets trapped reliving the wedding of a near-stranger first, but after hooking up with reluctant maid of honour Sarah (Milioti), he inadvertently drags her into his existential crisis. 
Following the film’s premiere at Sundance, Hulu is reportedly in talks to distribute the film via its streaming platform, according to Deadline. When it will be potentially released in the UK is TBD, but it sounds like a movie worth watching, per the reviews rolling in from critics on Twitter. 
“PALM SPRINGS is a real charmer. It's a rom-com riff on GROUNDHOG DAY and hits a lot of that movie's familiar beats, but it's lively, surprising, and funny, and the Cristian Miloti /Andy Samberg/ JK Simmons trifecta is extremely winning. It also moves admirably quickly,” wrote Polygon’s Tasha Robinson. 
“Absolutely LOVED #PalmSprings, the groundhog day premise is overdone but director Max Barbakow found a way to make it fresh,” wrote film critic Duane Miller. “It's a perfect balance of comedy, romance, and drama. Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, and J.K Simmons were incredible and hilarious. Adored it.”
“I’m all emotional and woozy anyway and at that point during Sundance where you start to really crack up but with all that said PALM SPRINGS is absolutely fantastic and I can’t wait to see it over and over again,” added David Sims of The Atlantic
The Groundhog Day “infinite time loop” premise has been utilised in recent years across different genres. Happy Death Day played homage to slasher movies (and had much fun with creative kills) by having its main character die over and over again at the hands of a masked murderer. Sci-fi action flick The Edge of Tomorrow resets time every 24 hours during a battle, allowing Tom Cruise’s character ample chances to save the world. 
It seems like Palm Springs once again reinvented the premise, and in turn, maybe the romantic comedy, too. Put this one on your “must see” list. 
