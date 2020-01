From Dirty Dancing 2 To Director — Romola Garai’s Horror Movie Is Headed To Sundance

Romola Garai: “I started writing features years ago, but after my short got into Sundance [in 2012] , I kind of had a slate of various different things. There were many dramas, but development can be really slow in the U.K., and things weren’t moving. Somebody suggested to me that I write something that was more in the horror genre, and around the time I started thinking about it, I had read a book about the prosecution of rape as a weapon of war, and about some of the men who were accused of crimes in different war scenarios. They had experienced this kind of mental splitting in the war, where they saw everything that had taken place in war as being part of a villain persona, and essentially believed that they became different people afterwards. And I think that was the springboard idea — I wanted to write about somebody that at the beginning of the film was the hero, and then have the story [unfold] in such a way that your understanding of all the different characters shifts. The person you think is the victim is not, the person you think is the villain isn’t, so all the tropes of the horror genre turn.”