Work to be proactive on Thursday, when the Sun squares against unpredictable Uranus. We may not be able to control the outcome of events during this tumultuous transit, but we can manage our approach and our attitude towards others. We could be tempted to break our resolutions on Thursday, when material Venus sextiles against lucky Jupiter. These planets complement each other, and encourage us to live in excess. This is a great day to learn to be happy with what we’ve got. Link up with friends during this movement, or reach out to someone that you’d like to get to know better.