We begin the week with a no-nonsense attitude when, on Sunday, communication-ruling Mercury conjoins with structured Saturn. It’s time for us to buckle down and get organised for the week ahead. We could be inspired to tune into our inner detective on Sunday as well, when thought-ruling Mercury conjoins with mystery-loving Pluto. This transit offers an opportunity to get to know ourselves more deeply and to better understand our motivations. Also on Sunday, practical Saturn conjuncts with transformative Pluto, allowing us to see what no longer serves us. If you’re faced with a difficult choice, take a moment to meditate on how you can move forward and bite the bullet. Think of your future happiness as you make your move.