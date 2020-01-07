The Kardashians Respond To Accusations Of Hypocrisy Over Australia Fire Donation

kylie jenner really out here posting about her wearing a footwear made out of animal fur straight after crying over animals being killed... pic.twitter.com/RmQw2sp78z— LOUISE (@alluregaga) January 5, 2020
nothing gets me more heated than to see people think they know what we donated to and to think we have to publicize everything https://t.co/9qW1h2eZXe— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 6, 2020
Good deeds should be done with intention and not for attention. We are all blessed to be able to bless others even if it is in the slightest way. But we do not need to be boastful about that. Be boastful in regards to teaching others how they may be able to help as well.— Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 6, 2020
We often bring attention to causes and ways you can donate. It’s our job to bring awareness to situations so we all can help as a human race. We Frequently post/speak about organizations/websites where we can all help save our planet.— Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 6, 2020