

We’re ready to be a little kinder to ourselves and others on Tuesday when the Sun sextiles with intuitive Neptune. It's a good day to read between the lines — it’s easier for us to understand each other during this transit. We’re able to put our thoughts into words on Wednesday, when chatty Mercury sextiles Neptune. This psychic transit allows us to protect our energy and avoid people who trigger negative emotions. On Friday, when the Sun conjoins with communication-ruling Mercury, we'll learn to express our opinions with confidence. We may feel a little nervous during this transit; taking a moment to meditate can help us centre our thoughts before engaging with others. The first Lunar Eclipse of the year arrives on Friday in sensitive Cancer, opposing thought-ruling Mercury, structured Saturn, and powerful Pluto. This event will bring up emotions surrounding our relationship with authority figures, highlighting our disagreements with them. We can use this transit to care for others and set healthy boundaries. We’re ready to move forward on Friday as change-making Uranus moves direct in Taurus. Now is the time to put our effort into projects that we care about, measuring progress as the planet of innovation moves forward.