Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in the world to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at University Hospital, Coventry, administered by nurse May Parsons, at the start of the largest immunisation programme in the UK's history on 8th December 2020. More than 50 hospitals across England were designated as COVID-19 vaccine hubs in the first stage of what will be a lengthy vaccination campaign. NHS staff, over-80s and care home residents are among the first to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine after it received emergency approval from the country's health authorities.