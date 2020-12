While 2020 may be a year that most want to forget, there’s also been immeasurable kindness, snippets of good and some societal changes that could benefit us more than we realise . Public love for the NHS was demonstrated by rainbows drawn in coloured pencil as doctors, nurses and other key workers selflessly put their lives on the line to guide us through the greatest health crisis in modern history. As the rainbows faded, community spirit blossomed. Families, friends and neighbours rallied to support suffering small businesses, donate and volunteer their time to those who needed it, and the selfless acts of individuals like the 100-year-old veteran Captain Sir Tom Moore raised millions for NHS charities.