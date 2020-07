New Bodycam Footage Reveals George Floyd Pleading With Police Before He Was Killed

The officers have argued that Floyd was resisting, and according to reports, the footage does show Floyd not instantly complying with the request to get in the squad car. However, it appears to be because Floyd is afraid and because, as he plainly tells the officers over and over again, he is claustrophobic. "I can't breathe. I don't want to go in there," Floyd reportedly says on the footage, according to CBS News. "Throughout the video, he never appeared to present a physical threat to the officers, and even after he was handcuffed and searched for weapons, the officers seemed to be more concerned with controlling his body than saving his life," The New York Times writes