We're looking forward to the new year with a positive mindset starting Monday, as Messenger Mercury trines with inventive Uranus. This transit is particularly helpful in stimulating our imaginations and opening us up to new ideas. Thought-ruling Mercury conjoins with lucky Jupiter on Thursday, helping us to begin 2020 with a spirit of camaraderie. We're feeling optimistic and fortunate, which may inspire us to pay it forward. This is a beautiful day to share our stories and catch up with colleagues and friends. The Moon enters her first quarter in bold Aries on Thursday. We might be feeling fired up and ready to take on the world, but we must learn to pace ourselves. It's essential to slow down and better understand the process needed to accelerate our progress. Our goals inspire us on Friday as action planet Mars makes his way into adventurous Sagittarius. It's easier for us to get our passion projects off the ground. Make sure that you're able to maintain this energy, as it's easy for us to get distracted during this transit.
Get R29 Horoscopes direct to your calendar, every week with two simple steps!
2. Make sure you're notified about new horoscopes by switching on event alerts! Apple/iOS: Switch on 'Events' notifications under 'Alerts' in 'Preferences'. Google: 'Add Notification' under 'Event Notifications' in R29 Horoscopes calendar settings. Is there a webcal/iCal feed I can use to subscribe directly? Yes! Here
I subscribed to the calendar on my iPhone but it isn’t showing up on my computer or tablet. How do I fix that? You will need to add an iCloud Calendar subscription. Use the webcal link mentioned above.
Can I subscribe if I use Outlook? Yes. Using the webcal link above, you can add the calendar to Outlook.com or an Outlook desktop client.