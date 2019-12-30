Your New Year’s Eve Horoscope Is Here

We’ve made it to the last day of 2019! We’re ready to dazzle at holiday parties with material Venus in forward-thinking Aquarius. Get ready to take some fashion risks and experiment with bold looks during this trendy transit. You’ll be able to have a blast, no matter who you spend it with as charming Venus moves through independent Aquarius. Chatty Mercury also moves through practical Capricorn, who has a secret sense of humour. You’re bound to be in store for some serious laughs today. We’re opening ourselves up to new ideas thanks to quick-witted Mercury’s trine with unpredictable Uranus yesterday. Brush up on your reading and make sure to come to the party with a few jokes up your sleeve to ring in the new year. The Moon waxes in sensitive Pisces, encouraging us to think about how we’d like to create new beginnings for the year, and decade, ahead.
Get R29 Horoscopes direct to your calendar, every week with two simple steps!
2. Make sure you're notified about new horoscopes by switching on event alerts! Apple/iOS: Switch on 'Events' notifications under 'Alerts' in 'Preferences'. Google: 'Add Notification' under 'Event Notifications' in R29 Horoscopes calendar settings. Is there a webcal/iCal feed I can use to subscribe directly? Yes! Here
I subscribed to the calendar on my iPhone but it isn’t showing up on my computer or tablet. How do I fix that? You will need to add an iCloud Calendar subscription. Use the webcal link mentioned above.
Can I subscribe if I use Outlook? Yes. Using the webcal link above, you can add the calendar to Outlook.com or an Outlook desktop client.