And while the transfers of life force between Jedis in this film are sure to be controversial among fans, the fact that Leia’s final act before her death is to connect to her son Ben, solidifying his return to the light side, is also quite moving. Because while major tenants of Leia’s character were her tenacity and wit, its bedrock was her heart. We saw it when she watched the Death Star destroy her home world of Alderaan in A New Hope, we saw it when she lost Han Solo in both The Empire Strikes Back and The Force Awakens, and we see it every time she looks at her young mentees. Her hope and love for her son, in spite of every unforgivable thing he’s done, is the most Leia thing about her.