Women Ruled Music In The 2010s & The 10 Best Albums Of The Decade Prove It

Do albums even matter in the 2010s? It was the decade that saw the rise of Spotify , Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon Music, and YouTube — places where we learned to make playlists from our favourite songs and lost the will to listen to a full album. But some artists still put out statement albums that got our attention. Whether the world consumed them as such, these collections of tracks were meant to convey a whole mood more than a vibe. To get the full picture and understand the storytelling, you had to go all in.