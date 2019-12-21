Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Leaving The U.K. For The Christmas Holidays — Here’s Why

Christmas holiday season is in full swing for the royal family, and while most will be descending upon Sandringham House in Norfolk, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry are spending their break from royal duties in Canada this year. That’s right, Canadians — the Duchess of Sussex is returning to spend her Christmas holiday among you as an expression of thanks for treating her well when she lived there for seven years during the filming of Suits, HuffPost reports.
A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan released a statement explaining the reason behind staying in Canada for the holidays this year.
“The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to the duchess for seven years before she became a member of the royal family. They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son,” read the statement.
For anyone wondering if this upset the royal family, the statement further explained that many other members of the royal family have spent Christmas holidays outside of the U.K., and that the Queen was in full support of the decision.
So far, the couple has been received with open arms worthy of Canada’s reputation for niceness, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeting his support for their decision.
“Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we’re all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada. You’re among friends, and always welcome here,” he wrote.
While it has been confirmed that the couple will spend some time in Canada, it is also expected Harry and Meghan will meet up with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, at some point while they are on their break.
