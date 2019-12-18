Is Liam Hemsworth Being Sued Over Those Thirst Trap Photos?

E! News obtained documents from the lawsuit, and the allegations against Hemsworth are quite serious. “Plaintiff is informed and believes and on that basis alleges that defendant's acts of copyright infringement, as alleged above, were willful, intentional, and malicious." Under Section 504(c)(2) of the Copyright Act, a judge could force Hemsworth to pay the photo agencies up to $150,000 (£115,000) in damages for reposting the images.